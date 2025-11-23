Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $13.03. Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 352,145 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compania Cervecerias Unidas presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $704.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,252.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading

