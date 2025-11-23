Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of -0.75.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (QQLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the lowest volatility stocks from the Nasdaq-100. QQLV was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

