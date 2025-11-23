Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.56 and traded as high as C$3.74. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 111,774 shares changing hands.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of C$132.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.57.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.06 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.336726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

