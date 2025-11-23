Randy Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Ucore Rare Metals (CVE:UCU) Stock

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (CVE:UCU – Get Free Report) insider Randy Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,941,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,121,284. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position.

Ucore Rare Metals Trading Up 1.9%

UCU stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 433,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,887. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.90. Ucore Rare Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCU. B. Riley raised shares of Ucore Rare Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Ucore Rare Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.

