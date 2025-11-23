Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Director Dean Sylvan Swanberg Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Director Dean Sylvan Swanberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$100,100,000. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position.

Shares of CVE ZDC traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 278,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,491. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 1.26. Zedcor Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.56 and a 12-month high of C$7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$7.50 target price on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.65.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

