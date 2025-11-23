First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.84 and traded as high as $43.42. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 2,538,704 shares changing hands.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,740,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,814,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,702,000 after buying an additional 651,882 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,911,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,766,000 after acquiring an additional 590,206 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 35.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,492,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 388,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,642,000.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.