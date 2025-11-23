Financial Contrast: Millrose Properties (MRP) and Its Peers

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Millrose Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Millrose Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Millrose Properties pays out 171.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Millrose Properties and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Millrose Properties Competitors 412 1120 1398 113 2.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Millrose Properties presently has a consensus target price of $37.38, indicating a potential upside of 22.82%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 18.22%. Given Millrose Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Millrose Properties is more favorable than its peers.

58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Millrose Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties N/A 3.81% 2.93% Millrose Properties Competitors -0.05% -21.16% -0.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Millrose Properties and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties N/A -$246.22 million 17.90 Millrose Properties Competitors $3.46 billion $120.05 million 38.45

Millrose Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Millrose Properties. Millrose Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

