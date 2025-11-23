Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.05. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.8779, with a volume of 4,083,970 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Westwater Resources from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Westwater Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
