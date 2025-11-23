Chariot (LON:CHAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.57 and traded as high as GBX 1.61. Chariot shares last traded at GBX 1.57, with a volume of 611,320 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of £23.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.57.
Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.
