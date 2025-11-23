Chariot (LON:CHAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2025

Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.57 and traded as high as GBX 1.61. Chariot shares last traded at GBX 1.57, with a volume of 611,320 shares trading hands.

Chariot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of £23.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.57.

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.