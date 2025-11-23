Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.09 and traded as high as GBX 481.67. Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 477.38, with a volume of 1,078,762 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 510 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 540.

Galliford Try Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £478.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 504.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 452.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 34.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galliford Try had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Analysts anticipate that Galliford Try Holdings plc will post 25.1560178 EPS for the current year.

Galliford Try declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Galliford Try news, insider Kris Hampson sold 4,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £16,866.98. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Galliford Try Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.

Featured Stories

