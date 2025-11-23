Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$3.56. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 3,231,378 shares trading hands.

DML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Denison Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1,029.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

