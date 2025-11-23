CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 639,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average daily volume of 52,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
CanAsia Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
