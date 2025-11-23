Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.3627. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.3770, with a volume of 398,487 shares.

Vaxart Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a market cap of $87.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 276,364.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 478,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 478,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 236,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

