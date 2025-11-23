Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.17 and traded as low as GBX 1. Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1.05, with a volume of 5,973,612 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.
Petro Matad is a company focused on delivery of energy in Mongolia from both the hydrocarbon and renewables sectors.
