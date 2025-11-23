Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.99 and traded as low as GBX 9.50. Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 9.92, with a volume of 136,679 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 19 price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 19.
About Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.
