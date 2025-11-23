DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $11.26. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.3010, with a volume of 15,220 shares changing hands.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 47.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

