DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $11.26. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.3010, with a volume of 15,220 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
