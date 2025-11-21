Kenneth Koon Keung Lai Sells 564 Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $80,065.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,899.80. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Koon Keung Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $279,229.28.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 6.8%

BELFA stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.25. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $142.70.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.69 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 10.04%. Bel Fuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

