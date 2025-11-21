Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.78 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $194.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

