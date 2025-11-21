Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $32,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $590.68 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $443.21 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.93.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

