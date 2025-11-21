Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 304,593 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304,593 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. Melius started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

