Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 4,491 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

