Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $155.62 and last traded at $155.6570, with a volume of 13360551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.42.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 175,077.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 115,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after buying an additional 115,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,935,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,919 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

