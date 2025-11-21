Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 131,495 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 131,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $873,126.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,786.16. This trade represents a 56.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Cunningham Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 148,432 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,071,679.04.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 110,235 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $887,391.75.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 128,429 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,461.91.

PTON traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,689,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740,709. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 110,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 471,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Wall Street Zen cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

