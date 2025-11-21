Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 17,268 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Ambra Roth sold 17,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $2,778,593.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,871.67. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.9%

MTSI traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 766,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.21. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.44.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

