Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 589100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Up 6.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$27.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

