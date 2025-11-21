Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in the last few weeks:
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $48.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/5/2025 – Pinterest had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.
- 11/1/2025 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2025 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2025 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/29/2025 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2025 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/26/2025 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,291 shares of company stock worth $21,128,964. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
