Insider Selling: Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Director Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Buller sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $377,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,259.80. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Celcuity Stock Up 3.7%
Shares of CELC traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.50. 1,291,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,403. Celcuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CELC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
