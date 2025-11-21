Insider Selling: Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Director Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Buller sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $377,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,259.80. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Celcuity Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of CELC traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.50. 1,291,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,403. Celcuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 59.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,257,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,182 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,334,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 910.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 854,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after buying an additional 769,891 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Celcuity by 2,208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,241,000 after buying an additional 624,379 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

