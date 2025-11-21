Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 837,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,760,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Zacks Research upgraded Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.
Global-e Online Trading Up 1.4%
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Global-e Online announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 161,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 109,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $2,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
