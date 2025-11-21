Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 13.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 312,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 366,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Up 6.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.10.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

