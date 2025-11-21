Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Shares Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 708,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 205,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Grande Portage Resources Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of -0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 14.73.

About Grande Portage Resources

(Get Free Report)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Portage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Portage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.