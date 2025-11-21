Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $291,000.00 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) COO Jian Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 349,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,248.80. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jian Xie sold 1,128 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $24,849.84.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Jian Xie sold 1,199 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $25,754.52.

On Monday, August 25th, Jian Xie sold 696 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $14,964.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 321,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,612. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.36. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 16.83%.The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.43 million. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 122.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 111.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

