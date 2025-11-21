Steven Andrew Zabel Sells 7,500 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $572,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,578.66. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.9%

UNM traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,100. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

