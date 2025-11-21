Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 19,450 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

On Wednesday, September 24th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.78. The stock had a trading volume of 67,287,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,274,391. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.26. The company has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.