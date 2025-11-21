Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $60.84. 8,341,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 5,656,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $138.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after buying an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,584,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $1,252,260,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

