Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 30.8% – Should You Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 30.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 4,049,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 876,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

