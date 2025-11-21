Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). In a filing disclosed on November 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Paychex stock on November 12th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 11/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 10/24/2025.

Paychex Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $111.46. 4,235,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day moving average of $138.09.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $7,406,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $22,837,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

