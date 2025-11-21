Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flushing Financial (FFIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC):

11/17/2025 – Flushing Financial had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Flushing Financial had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/9/2025 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Flushing Financial had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/1/2025 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – Flushing Financial had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Flushing Financial had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

