Reviewing Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) & Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Suncrest Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $1.21 billion 3.89 $209.13 million $1.87 17.59 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Suncrest Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Suncrest Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 1 1 6 1 2.78 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $40.61, indicating a potential upside of 23.50%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 15.53% 8.50% 1.06% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Suncrest Bank on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Suncrest Bank

(Get Free Report)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.