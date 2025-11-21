Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) Announces Earnings Results

Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of NOMA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 46,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,641. Nomadar has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nomadar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

We are the innovation arm of Cádiz CF, a professional soccer club which currently competes in the Segunda División. We currently have four proposed business verticals, which are in various stages of development. Through June 30, 2025, the Company had engaged in limited operations until 2025 when the Company began generating revenue from providing services under commercial contracts and purchase orders entered into in the ordinary course of business.

