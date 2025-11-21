Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $28.3450. Approximately 718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 3.5%

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

