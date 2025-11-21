Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 and last traded at GBX 340, with a volume of 61510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.50.

Alkemy Capital Investments Trading Up 12.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.61, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.96.

Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported GBX (11.90) EPS for the quarter.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

