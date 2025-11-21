Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $15.10. Adecco shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 972 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHEXY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Adecco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Adecco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecco SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

