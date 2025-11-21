Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading 10.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) were up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $10.0260. Approximately 575,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,209,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several research firms recently commented on EBS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Up 11.7%

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $532.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.62%.The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Coleen Glessner sold 30,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $306,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,190. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 358,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 33.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

