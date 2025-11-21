Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 428,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 120,140 shares.The stock last traded at $0.2510 and had previously closed at $0.26.

Solgold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $753.28 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Solgold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

