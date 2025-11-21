Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.7450, with a volume of 1701508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 1st. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 28th.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
