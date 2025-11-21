Wizz Air (WIZZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2025 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,250. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,200. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,150 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Wizz Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2025 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,150 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.