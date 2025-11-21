Insider Buying: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Director Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Sachetta acquired 7,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,113 shares in the company, valued at $550,644.09. This represents a 5.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eric Sachetta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 13th, Eric Sachetta bought 2,500 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250.00.
Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $65.77 million, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 66.7% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
