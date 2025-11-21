Insider Buying: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Director Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Sachetta acquired 7,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,113 shares in the company, valued at $550,644.09. This represents a 5.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 13th, Eric Sachetta bought 2,500 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250.00.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $65.77 million, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 66.7% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

