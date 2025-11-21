Investors Purchase Large Volume of Wolfspeed Put Options (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 1,553,766 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 911% compared to the typical daily volume of 153,615 put options.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 1,365,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $444.93 million and a P/E ratio of -27.28. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.37 million. Wolfspeed has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Wolfspeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $28,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 894.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 490.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

