Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $7.8450. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $7.8450, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

