Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 593 and last traded at GBX 896, with a volume of 237788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RNWH has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,283.33.
Get Our Latest Report on Renew
Renew Stock Performance
Renew Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Renew
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Cloudflare Just Broke the Internet, But It’s Still a Red-Hot Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.