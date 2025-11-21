Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 593 and last traded at GBX 896, with a volume of 237788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898.

RNWH has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,283.33.

The company has a market capitalization of £709.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 893.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 847.65.

